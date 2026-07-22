Daddy Lumba’s legacy to be celebrated at special simply irresistible event hosted by Andy Dosty

The July 24, 2026 edition of Simply Irresistible, Ghana’s premier corporate nightlife experience curated by multiple award-winning DJ Mensah, will celebrate the life and enduring legacy of the late Ghanaian music icon Daddy Lumba as the country marks the first anniversary of his passing.

The special edition, themed “Celebrating Daddy Lumba,” will take place at SoHo inside Marina Mall at Airport City, Accra, bringing together music lovers for an evening of nostalgia, entertainment and tribute.

The event will be hosted by renowned broadcaster Andy Dosty, who will lead patrons through a night dedicated to honouring one of Ghana’s most influential recording artistes.

Starting from 7:00 p.m. until late, guests will be treated to a carefully curated selection of Daddy Lumba’s timeless hits, creating an atmosphere of reflection and celebration.

Organisers say the event is intended to recognise the legendary musician’s immense contribution to Ghana’s music industry and the lasting impact of his songs, which continue to resonate with generations of fans both at home and abroad.

With free admission, the event is expected to attract music enthusiasts from across the country eager to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Daddy Lumba.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.