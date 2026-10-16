David Selassie Anthony declares bid for NDC Deputy National Organiser

David Selassie Anthony, aka Dee Mayor

David Selassie Anthony, popularly known as “DeAccra Mayor” or “Dee Mayor”, has declared his intention to contest the position of Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Anthony said his campaign would focus on strengthening grassroots mobilisation and giving constituency and regional organisers a greater role in the party’s mobilisation and resource and logistics efforts.

He said his decision followed consultations with party members, organisers and supporters across the regions.

According to him, his objective is to strengthen the party structures that sustain the NDC between elections and mobilise supporters towards victory in the 2028 general elections.

“The strength of this party has never been at the top. It has always been in the constituencies,” he said.

Mr Anthony said, if elected, he would work to make constituency and regional organising structures functional, with clearly defined responsibilities, regular engagement and channels for their concerns to reach the national leadership.

Welfare of organisers

He also identified the welfare of organisers as a priority, arguing that members who dedicate their time to the party between elections should receive greater attention.

“An organiser who gives the party his time should not be the last person the party remembers,” he said.

Mr Anthony said preparations for the 2028 elections would require sustained organisation and stronger participation at the local level.

He said the contest for national party positions should provide aspirants with an opportunity to demonstrate how their leadership would translate into improved grassroots mobilisation and participation.

He said he would announce specific commitments on grassroots and political mobilisation, as well as details of how he intended to implement them if elected, in the coming weeks.

Party experience

Mr Anthony has served the NDC in various capacities, including Branch Communications Officer, Constituency Executive and a member of the National Communications Team in charge of social media.

He also served on the social media team for eight years while the NDC was in opposition.

Since 2018, he has served as Personal Assistant to the party’s National Communications Officer, Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Anthony is a building engineer, farmer and politician, and is the founder of the De Mayor Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on humanitarian services.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.