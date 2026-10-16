Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens in Ho today

The Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair opens today, Friday, October 16, at the Ho Sports Stadium, bringing housing opportunities, building solutions and financial services closer to prospective homeowners in the Volta Region.

The three-day event, which runs until Sunday, October 18, brings together property developers, construction companies, building-materials suppliers and other businesses to help visitors take the next step towards owning or building a home.

Nineteen institutions and businesses are participating, giving visitors the opportunity to explore property options, compare products and services, and seek practical guidance for their housing and construction projects.

Republic Bank will engage visitors on banking solutions relevant to their housing and financial needs.

For those exploring property ownership and investment, Nestas Homes Limited, Adonai Estate Limited, and TDC Ghana Limited are among the real estate and property development companies participating.

Visitors planning construction projects can also engage with Lipe Builders & Contractors and Akwaaba Building Materials, as well as suppliers offering products for different stages of the building process.

Interplast will showcase plastic piping and related products, while Vol-link Roofing System and Sintex Tanks will offer roofing and water storage solutions, respectively.

DoorMaster will present door and access solutions, while Virtual Security Africa will provide information on security options for homes and other properties.

MTN is also participating, adding connectivity and digital services to the fair's range of offerings.

Other participating businesses include C Techi GH Limited, Waylead Company GH Ltd, Ayuda App, Rhoyak Ventures, Simef Gold Limited and Lesh Fortune Ltd.

The fair offers prospective homeowners, property investors and people preparing to build a chance to meet exhibitors directly and gather information to guide their decisions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.