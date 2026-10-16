Galamsey: ‘Rivers that fed our grandparents now run the colour of chocolate milk’ – Sam Jonah

Audio By Carbonatix
Renowned Ghanaian businessman and mining executive Sir Sam Jonah has warned that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is inflicting serious damage on the country’s natural resources, with far-reaching consequences for the economy, public health and the welfare of future generations.
Speaking at the Methodist University Ghana International Conference 2026 on Thursday, October 15, Sir Sam expressed concern about the deteriorating condition of rivers, forests and farmlands, noting that water bodies that once sustained communities had become heavily polluted by mining activities.
“Illegal mining, galamsey, is destroying our rivers, our forests and our farmland. Rivers that fed our grandparents now run the colour of chocolate milk,” he said.
He stressed that the consequences extended beyond environmental degradation to threaten livelihoods, food production, biodiversity and access to safe drinking water.
Pollution of rivers, he noted, could also increase the burden on water treatment systems and the cost of providing potable water to affected communities.
He described the destruction as an economic and public health concern that also raised serious questions about the country’s responsibility to protect its natural heritage.
Sir Sam further argued that the crisis reflected a failure of stewardship, emphasising that responsible conduct should extend beyond land and natural resources to include the management of money and talent.
“It is what happens when people gain all they can and forget Wesley’s condition about not hurting their neighbour. But stewardship is not only about the land. It is also about money and talent,” he said. His remarks were made at the conference organised to commemorate Methodist University Ghana’s 25th anniversary.
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