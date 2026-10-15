AAK Academy Ghana trains 22 chocolate and confectionery companies in production techniques

FairAfric Ghana Limited in Amanase-Suhum has hosted the second AAK Academy™ Ghana, a two-day technical training programme aimed at strengthening skills, innovation and product development in Ghana’s chocolate and confectionery industry.

Organised by AAK West Africa on October 7–8, 2026, under the theme “Advancing Technical Excellence in Chocolate & Confectionery Production,” the academy brought together representatives from 22 Ghanaian chocolate and confectionery companies.

The programme built on the success of the inaugural AAK Academy™ Ghana held in June 2026 but placed a stronger emphasis on hands-on practical learning and technical application.

Participants received practical training in chocolate and compound processing, covering key areas including tempering, tablet production, fillings, pralines and coatings. The programme also addressed sensory evaluation, crystallisation, chocolate bloom, texture and heat stability—critical areas for manufacturers seeking to improve product quality and consistency.

The initiative forms part of four commitments made by AAK under its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA). The commitments are intended to strengthen innovation, technical capacity development and value creation within Ghana’s food manufacturing ecosystem.

The academy comes at a time when Ghana is seeking to increase the value derived from its agricultural raw materials by moving beyond the export of commodities and expanding the production of higher-value food products for both domestic and international markets.

The initiative also creates a link between Ghana’s cocoa and shea value chains and higher-value food manufacturing through Kolo Nafaso, AAK’s shea sourcing programme. The programme works with about 275,000 women shea collectors across West Africa, supporting rural livelihoods while strengthening access to responsibly sourced shea for the food industry.

Unlike the first AAK Academy, which focused largely on industry knowledge, market trends and emerging opportunities, the second edition shifted the emphasis towards practical application, giving participants an opportunity to translate technical knowledge directly into production skills.

The organisers say the practical approach is intended to help Ghanaian manufacturers improve their capabilities in product development, quality assurance and innovation, ultimately contributing to a more competitive and value-added food manufacturing sector.

The second AAK Academy™ Ghana therefore represents another step towards building technical capacity within Ghana’s chocolate and confectionery industry while strengthening the connection between the country’s agricultural resources and higher-value manufacturing.

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