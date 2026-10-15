High Court sets November 4 for ruling on Wontumi’s bail application

The Accra High Court has set November 4, 2026, to deliver its ruling on a bail application filed by former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The application seeks his release from custody pending an appeal against his conviction and 20-year prison sentence for illegal mining-related offences linked to a concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Mr Boasiako’s lawyers are seeking bail while the appeal process continues.

The application was initially scheduled for hearing on August 19 but was adjourned after Mr Boasiako and his lead counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, failed to appear in court. The matter was subsequently rescheduled to today.

The Attorney-General has opposed the bail application, arguing that the former NPP regional chairman poses a flight risk.

The court is expected to determine whether Mr Boasiako should be released on bail pending the outcome of his appeal when it delivers its ruling on November 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.