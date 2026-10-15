Agbodza, Sam George move to curb fibre optic cable cuts during road works

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has engaged the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and other key stakeholders to address recurring damage to fibre optic cables during road construction and rehabilitation works across Ghana.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between road agencies, contractors and telecommunications service providers to prevent cable cuts and minimise disruptions to communication services.

The engagement comes amid concerns over the damage to critical digital infrastructure during road projects.

Participants highlighted the need for improved communication, early planning and closer collaboration among the institutions involved in road construction and telecommunications infrastructure.

Effective coordination, they noted, would help ensure that fibre optic cables are identified and protected before excavation and other construction activities begin.

The engagement forms part of efforts to safeguard essential infrastructure while ensuring the smooth implementation of road projects.

Improved cooperation between the roads and communications sectors is expected to reduce avoidable damage, limit service interruptions and support the country’s broader digital development objectives.

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