National | Politics

Tetteh Kwetey files nomination for NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 October 2026 10:14am
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Michael Tetteh Kwetey has officially filed his nomination to contest the Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), taking a significant step towards his ambition of leading the party in the region.

In a statement announcing the development on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Mr Kwetey said he had submitted his nomination forms at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Office, marking an important milestone in his quest for the position.

“One step ahead of a dream to be fulfilled soon, the hard work continues,” he stated, expressing optimism about his ambition and his determination to continue working towards its realisation.

He concluded his announcement by expressing gratitude to Allah, saying, “Alhamdulillah,” an Arabic expression meaning “praise be to God.”

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