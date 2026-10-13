NDC can appoint whoever they want to EC, but Ghanaians will make a decision in 2028 – Titus Glover

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Titus Glover, says Ghanaians will ultimately judge President John Dramani Mahama’s administration over its decisions, including the appointment of Emelia Afi Agbenyo as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Glover criticised the appointment, arguing that it raised concerns about political neutrality in state institutions.

“They can appoint whoever they want to the Electoral Commission. Ghanaians will make a decision on December 7,” he said.

Mr Glover accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of applying inconsistent standards in its criticism of previous EC officials.

He recalled concerns raised by the NDC about former EC Deputy Chairperson Dr Bossman Asare and the Commission’s Director of Information Technology, arguing that the party’s position on the current appointment appeared inconsistent with its earlier criticisms.

“They accused Bossman Asare of being an NPP member without substantial evidence and made so much noise about him and the Director of IT. But now, we have an NDC member as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission,” he stated.

The NPP National Organiser warned that perceived political influence over state institutions could undermine public confidence in their impartiality.

“We are now politicising every state institution. If you are not affiliated with the ‘green’ party, you cannot benefit from anything,” he added.

Mr Glover’s comments come amid ongoing political debate over Afi Agbenyo’s appointment and concerns raised by the NPP about her alleged political affiliations and the Electoral Commission’s neutrality.

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