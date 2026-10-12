Photos: Mahama swears in Emelia Afi Agbenyo, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as EC Deputy Commissioners

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Emelia Afi Agbenyo and Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah as Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC).
Their appointments fill vacancies in the Commission’s leadership following the departure of two former deputy chairpersons.
Below are some photos:
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