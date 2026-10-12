Health Committee Chair lauds NHIA’s swift disbursement of insurance claims

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of Parliament’s Health Committee, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, has commended the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for the prompt payment of insurance claims, saying the development could facilitate early treatment and reduce the financial burden on patients.
He said timely reimbursement of healthcare providers would help improve access to medical services by ensuring that patients received treatment without unnecessary delays linked to financial constraints.
The NHIA reported that GH¢27.8 million in claims was processed in 2025, while GH¢83.1 million was paid for the last two quarters of 2026. The Authority acknowledged, however, that there were leakages in claims payments which it was seeking to address.
Dr Nawaane made the remarks during a working visit by members of the Health Committee to the NHIA on October 12, aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the Authority’s operations, achievements and challenges.
He explained that the visit would give members more time to examine the NHIA’s activities than was possible during parliamentary budget hearings.
He welcomed the Authority’s performance in claims payment, noting that the committee was encouraged by the absence of delays in reimbursing providers.
“We are happy that you are able to pay claims promptly, without delays. we are happy that the NHIA is doing well in this aspect,” he said.
Despite the progress, Dr Nawaane acknowledged that the Authority continued to face operational challenges.
He assured the NHIA that the committee was prepared to listen to its concerns, offer recommendations and work with management to identify practical solutions.
“We will be ready to listen to you. We will be ready to suggest whatever we have. And we will be ready to collaborate with you to find solutions,” he said.
He added that the committee’s visit was intended to support the Authority in addressing its difficulties and improving its operations.
The NHIA’s reported claims payments and efforts to address leakages come amid the broader need to ensure that health insurance funds are managed efficiently and reach healthcare providers to support the delivery of services to insured members.
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