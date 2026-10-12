Okada Association says it’s preparing training centre as gov’t works on new regulations

Audio By Carbonatix
Public Relations Officer of the Okada Riders Association, Evans Wadja, says the Association is preparing to train commercial motorbike riders as the government works towards introducing a formal regulatory framework for the sector.
The proposed framework is expected to include commercial riding licences issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), rider training and distinct number plates to identify registered Okada operators.
Speaking on JoyPrime’s Lifestyle with Rosie, Mr Wadja said the Association had established a training centre and was awaiting an official announcement from the President on the planned legalisation and regulation of commercial motorbike operations.
Ghana’s Okada sector has operated under legal restrictions for years despite its widespread use as a means of transport. The government is now finalising a legislative instrument to regulate the industry.
Mr Wadja said the Association was preparing to support the implementation of the new system, including the training of riders in road safety and traffic regulations.
Mr Wadja said the lack of dedicated training facilities for commercial motorbike riders had been a longstanding challenge in the sector.
“There is no school that is going to train [riders],” he said, describing the gap the Association hopes to address through its training centre.
He said the centre had been established and would be staffed by experienced riders who would serve as instructors.
“We have our own training centre where we are going to train the riders. We are waiting for the announcement of the president so that we start training our people,” he said.
According to Mr Wadja, the centre is expected to train between 50 and 60 riders daily once the programme begins.
He explained that although many prospective trainees already knew how to ride motorbikes, they would need additional instruction in traffic regulations and road discipline to operate commercially.
The planned training programme is expected to prepare riders for the proposed licensing system and improve compliance with road safety requirements.
Mr Wadja also disclosed that the DVLA was working on plans to introduce distinct number plates and standardised jackets for registered Okada operators.
He said the jackets would be colour-coded by region and carry Association tags and individual identification numbers.
The measures are intended to help passengers and law enforcement officers identify registered riders more easily.
Registration under a new digital system being implemented by the Ghana Road Safety Authority is also underway, according to Mr Wadja.
He said teams from the Association had been visiting about 10 regions to register members, engaging local police commanders, assemblies and traditional authorities as part of the exercise.
The registration process is expected to support the identification of operators and the implementation of the proposed regulatory framework.
The government's planned legislative instrument is expected to establish a formal framework for commercial motorbike taxi operations, which have faced legal restrictions despite their continued use by commuters.
Under the proposed arrangements outlined by Mr Wadja, commercial riders will be required to obtain the appropriate licences, undergo training and comply with registration and identification requirements.
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