Yaa Konadu Agyeman’s ‘Exceptionally Yours’ is the perfect romance read for the holiday season

With the holiday season just weeks away, Ghanaian author Yaa Konadu Agyeman has delivered a timely gift for romance lovers with the release of her latest novel, Exceptionally Yours. Yaa Konadu Agyeman is no stranger to the world of literature. She made her debut in 2021 with For the Love of His Queen, a novel that introduced readers to her storytelling. While working on her second novel, Yaa recognised the need for a self-help book that would guide and inspire young women navigating university life and preparing for the future. This inspired her to write A Damsel’s Gold, which was published in 2025.

The author has since returned to fiction with her latest novel, Exceptionally Yours, which was released digitally on 28th September, 2026 and is now available on Amazon, Rakuten Kobo, Apple Books, Google Play and other ebook platforms. Paperback lovers will not be left out, as the physical copy will be available in selected bookstores across Ghana from 15th October 2026. The paperback is also scheduled for release in the UK and on Amazon on 28th May 2027.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Accra, Exceptionally Yours is a refreshing romance that explores modern relationships and the unexpected ways love can challenge even the most carefully made plans.

The novel introduces readers to Jessica Brew, a successful and independent woman who, following a recent breakup, has decided to stay away from men and focus on achieving her goals. Her resolve appears firmly in place until she meets Jude Buckman, a man she desperately wants to ignore but cannot quite bring herself to dismiss, since he is the only man who has captured her attention in a while.

Things would have been simpler if Jude had come bearing his heart on a silver platter, but he does not. Instead, he is a pragmatic, wealthy bachelor who firmly believes that love belongs in fairy tales. Yet when an unexpected situation forces Jessica and Jude to confront the undeniable chemistry between them, both are soon faced with a reality neither anticipated: the mind may make the rules, but the heart will always have its exceptions.

A contemporary romance set in Accra, Exceptionally Yours offers readers an intimate glimpse into the world of the city’s affluent and sophisticated high society. The author skillfully blends modern relationship dynamics with elements of Ghanaian culture and tradition, creating a story that feels distinctly African while remaining accessible to readers around the world.

The novel’s fast-paced narrative, engaging characters, and unexpected twists make it a compelling read for romance enthusiasts looking for a story that moves beyond conventional tropes. Rather than centering trauma and hardship, Exceptionally Yours presents a refreshing exploration of love, choice, attraction, and the complications that arise when two strong-willed people find themselves unable to resist each other.

For readers looking for a sophisticated, feel-good romance with a Ghanaian setting, Exceptionally Yours promises to be a captivating addition to the holiday reading list.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.