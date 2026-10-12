DVLA extends regional office hours to 10pm under 24-Hour Economy

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has extended operating hours at its regional offices to 10:00 p.m. as part of efforts to improve customer access and support the government’s 24-hour economy agenda.
Chief Executive Officer, Julius Neequaye Kotey announced this at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, explaining that the extended-service arrangement began in August 2026.
Under the initiative, regional offices open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m., giving customers more time to access licensing and registration services outside conventional working hours.
Mr Kotey said the Authority had begun its 24-hour operations at the Adentan office in April 2025.
“In line with the government agenda to implement 24-hour services across the country, DVLA can report that it was among the first, if not the first state institution to begin operating a 24-hour office,” he said, adding that the initiative was introduced with support from the sector minister, Joseph Bukari Nikpe.
He said the success of the Adentan operation led to extended service hours at regional offices, as well as at the Winneba office and the Prestige Centre at the DVLA headquarters in Cantonments.
The CEO added that the extended and 24-hour services had resulted in the recruitment of additional workers to support the increased operating hours and improve service delivery. The initiative aims to give customers more flexibility when they struggle to access public services during regular working hours.
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