DVLA prepares electronic queue system to reduce congestion

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is preparing to deploy an electronic queue management system across its offices to reduce congestion and improve the speed at which customers receive services.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the development at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, saying the Authority was close to completing work on the platform as part of its service delivery reforms.

“Work is almost concluded to deploy a queue management system at our various offices,” he said.

Mr Kotey explained that the system would help manage the flow of customers, ease congestion in service centres and enable the Authority to respond to service requests more promptly.

The queue management system is one of several customer-focused interventions being introduced by the DVLA.

The Authority has also developed an electronic library system that will allow visitors to watch driver-refresher and road safety videos while at its offices, helping them improve their understanding of safe driving practices.

Mr Kotey said the reforms were intended to make the DVLA more accessible and responsive to the needs of the public.

He added that the Authority was expanding its network of offices, introducing digital payment receipts and sending SMS reminders for licence renewals to improve convenience, transparency and the overall customer experience.

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