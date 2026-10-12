DVLA introduces six Ghanaian languages for driving theory tests

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced six Ghanaian languages on its computer-based driving theory test platform to help applicants who have difficulty reading or writing in English.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the initiative at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, describing it as part of efforts to make driver licensing more accessible while ensuring applicants understand the rules governing safe driving.

“I am happy to report that the DVLA has introduced six local languages into its Computer-Based Test (CBT) platform to assist applicants who cannot read or write in English,” he said.

The languages currently available are Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa, through translation software that allows applicants to take the mandatory driving theory examination in their preferred language.

Mr Kotey said the initiative was intended to reduce language barriers and help applicants demonstrate their knowledge of road signs, traffic regulations and safe driving practices.

He added that the Authority was working to increase the number of local languages available on the platform to reach more prospective drivers across the country.

Beyond the language initiative, the CEO announced that the DVLA had introduced SMS notifications to remind licence holders of upcoming renewal dates.

Customers receive an initial reminder one month before expiry and a further message two weeks before the deadline, provided their registered mobile numbers remain unchanged.

He said a similar system was being developed to notify vehicle owners when their roadworthiness certificates were due for renewal, while an electronic library and queue management system were also being introduced to improve customer experience at DVLA offices.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.