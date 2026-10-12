DVLA introduces six Ghanaian languages for driving theory tests

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has introduced six Ghanaian languages on its computer-based driving theory test platform to help applicants who have difficulty reading or writing in English.
Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the initiative at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, describing it as part of efforts to make driver licensing more accessible while ensuring applicants understand the rules governing safe driving.
“I am happy to report that the DVLA has introduced six local languages into its Computer-Based Test (CBT) platform to assist applicants who cannot read or write in English,” he said.
The languages currently available are Twi, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani, Nzema and Hausa, through translation software that allows applicants to take the mandatory driving theory examination in their preferred language.
Mr Kotey said the initiative was intended to reduce language barriers and help applicants demonstrate their knowledge of road signs, traffic regulations and safe driving practices.
He added that the Authority was working to increase the number of local languages available on the platform to reach more prospective drivers across the country.
Beyond the language initiative, the CEO announced that the DVLA had introduced SMS notifications to remind licence holders of upcoming renewal dates.
Customers receive an initial reminder one month before expiry and a further message two weeks before the deadline, provided their registered mobile numbers remain unchanged.
He said a similar system was being developed to notify vehicle owners when their roadworthiness certificates were due for renewal, while an electronic library and queue management system were also being introduced to improve customer experience at DVLA offices.
Latest Stories
-
DVLA to digitise road accident reporting, require location coordinates before reports are filed
8 seconds
-
GJA accepts Mahama’s request to organise national forum on hate speech
20 minutes
-
Democratizing the judiciary: Why Judges in Ghana should engage “We the People” through social media platforms.
22 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover increases by 47% to GH¢4.07bn
34 minutes
-
DVLA prepares electronic queue system to reduce congestion
41 minutes
-
Hearts of Oak coach Kapor raises alarm over poor pitches in Ghana football
51 minutes
-
Dorimon Traditional Council endorses policy to formalise female chieftaincy
55 minutes
-
DVLA expands from 33 to 63 offices after opening 30 new service centres across Ghana
56 minutes
-
State Housing Company offers 195 homes with a 5% discount; prices start at GH¢950,000
59 minutes
-
Learn Deutsch opens German language examination centre in Accra
59 minutes
-
Decline in external buffers complicates foreign exchange outlook – IC Insights
1 hour
-
Ghanaian filmmakers urged to tell local stories and take them to the world
1 hour
-
Educated but unable to communicate? The missing link in Ghana’s University education
1 hour
-
Informant demanded $20 million from NACOC for information on major drug consignment – Muntaka
1 hour
-
Gov’t introduces mental health and drug tests for security recruits amid suicide concerns – Interior Minister
1 hour