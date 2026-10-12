Learn Deutsch opens German language examination centre in Accra

Learn Deutsch Limited has inaugurated a German-language training and ÖSD examination centre in East Legon, Accra, expanding access to internationally recognised German-language certification for Ghanaian learners.

The facility, located at No. 4 Nuumo Abbey Street, Bawuleshie, was inaugurated on Friday, 9 October 2026, at a ceremony hosted by the institution’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tracey Acquah-Meyer.

The event attracted diplomatic representatives, government officials, traditional leaders, international development organisations and educational stakeholders.

Among the institutions represented were the embassies of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the Ministry of Education, the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA), the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Weltwärts and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK), represented by its Head of Delegation, Dr Michael Blank.

Also in attendance were alumni of PASCH Ghana, representatives of DLVG and ADSG, and Patron Consult, reflecting the interest in German-language education and international educational cooperation.

The event was chaired by His Royal Majesty Panford, President of Smart Mice International, who joined representatives of the German Embassy, the Ministry of Education and NaSIA in delivering remarks on the institution’s work and its contribution to international education.

Guests were also given an opportunity to view the facility’s training and examination infrastructure.

A new option for German-language certification

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the new ÖSD Examination Centre, which Learn Deutsch described as the first of its kind in Ghana.

ÖSD, short for Österreichisches Sprachdiplom Deutsch (Austrian German Language Diploma), is an internationally recognised examination system that assesses German-language proficiency across levels A1 to C2 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The examinations follow standardised procedures and are independent of individual language courses. <Cite refs={[“turn338630search7”,“turn338630search8”]}/>

A distinguishing feature of ÖSD is its recognition of the linguistic diversity of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, making it relevant to learners seeking educational and professional opportunities across German-speaking Europe.

For Ghanaian students, professionals and families, the centre offers another option for obtaining recognised German-language qualifications.

What the ÖSD certificate means for learners

German-language certification is an important requirement for some Ghanaians pursuing university admission, vocational training, family reunification and residence opportunities in German-speaking countries.

The introduction of ÖSD examinations at Learn Deutsch provides an additional certification pathway, potentially improving access to examination services and scheduling options.

In Germany, ÖSD certificates are accepted as evidence of German-language proficiency for certain procedures, including spouse and family reunification applications. Specific requirements vary according to the visa category and the relevant authority. <Cite refs={[“turn338630search1”,“turn338630search0”]}/>

In Austria, ÖSD qualifications are recognised for various educational and immigration purposes, including certain university admission and residence procedures.

In Switzerland, the certificates are recognised by various educational institutions and may serve as proof of German-language proficiency where accepted by the relevant institution or authority. Acceptance depends on the particular programme and its requirements. <Cite refs={[“turn338630search0”,“turn338630search3”]}/>

Beyond these countries, ÖSD certificates may also be accepted by institutions and authorities elsewhere, depending on the purpose for which they are presented.

Certificate acceptance remains subject to the specific visa category, institution, required proficiency level and applicable regulations.

The centre therefore offers Ghanaian learners another examination option to support their educational and professional ambitions across German-speaking Europe.

First scheduled examinations in November and December

Learn Deutsch has announced that its first scheduled ÖSD examinations at the new facility will take place from 30 November to 4 December 2026.

The examinations will be conducted at No. 4 Nuumo Abbey Street, Bawuleshie, East Legon, Accra, bringing German-language instruction, examination preparation and certification services together under one roof.

Strengthening Ghana-Europe educational cooperation

The presence of diplomatic missions, government agencies, international development organisations, industry representatives and educational partners highlighted the role of German-language education in academic exchange, vocational training and professional mobility.

GIZ’s work in development cooperation, DAAD’s role in academic exchange, YEA’s focus on youth employment and AHK’s links with German industry illustrate the wider opportunities associated with language education and skills development.

The participation of Dr Michael Blank, Head of Delegation of AHK Ghana, further underscored the relationship between language education, workforce development and international business cooperation.

Beyond examinations, Learn Deutsch is developing its Ghana-Germany Educational and Cultural Exchange Tour, an initiative designed to expose Ghanaian learners to German universities, vocational institutions, industries and cultural experiences.

Through partnerships, including cooperation with ENIJE for Afrika e.V. in Düsseldorf, Germany, the institution aims to connect classroom learning with practical international educational exposure.

A vision beyond the classroom

With operations in Accra and Kumasi, Learn Deutsch continues to offer German-language education, examination preparation and international educational guidance.

The new East Legon facility reflects the institution’s investment in training infrastructure, language instruction and internationally aligned certification.

For Learn Deutsch, the launch represents an effort to expand access to German-language education and strengthen opportunities for international educational and cultural exchange.

With the introduction of ÖSD examinations, Ghanaian learners have another pathway to recognised German-language certification for educational and professional pursuits in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, subject to the requirements of the relevant institutions and authorities.

As the institution prepares for its scheduled examination session from 30 November to 4 December 2026, it says it will continue to combine language education, international certification and strategic partnerships to create opportunities for Ghanaians.

About Learn Deutsch Limited

Learn Deutsch Limited is a Ghana-based German-language education institution offering courses from A1 to B2, examination preparation, language certification services and international educational guidance.

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