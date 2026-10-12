DVLA expands from 33 to 63 offices after opening 30 new service centres across Ghana

Audio By Carbonatix
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has expanded its nationwide operational network from 33 to 63 locations after opening 30 additional service centres in 18 months.
The authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Julius Neequaye Kotey, announced the expansion at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026.
He said the move was aimed at improving access to driver licensing and vehicle registration services, particularly for people who previously had to travel long distances to reach DVLA offices.
“Within 18 months as Chief Executive, we have opened 30 new offices, thereby increasing the number of visible DVLA offices from 33 to 63 as we speak,” he said.
Mr Kotey explained that the new facilities comprised 12 DVLA offices and 18 Ultra Centres established with private-sector participation.
The expansion has extended the authority’s presence to communities across the country, including Adentan, Bole, Dormaa, Bechem, Salaga, Nalerigu, Navrongo, Tumu, Nkoranza, Asuogyaman, Yendi and Atebubu.
Ultra Centres have also been established in locations including Tema Port, Dansoman, Akwatia, Asamankese, Ashaiman, Teshie-Nungua, Nsawam, Kasoa and Pokuase-Kwabenya.
Mr Kotey said work was underway on further service centres in several communities as the authority seeks to bring its services closer to the public.
The planned locations include Dambai, Kete Krachi, Enchi, Twifo Praso and Konongo.
The expansion forms part of the DVLA’s efforts to improve access to its services and reduce the distance customers must travel to complete licensing and vehicle registration processes.
Latest Stories
-
GJA accepts Mahama’s request to organise national forum on hate speech
17 minutes
-
Democratizing the judiciary: Why Judges in Ghana should engage “We the People” through social media platforms.
19 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover increases by 47% to GH¢4.07bn
32 minutes
-
DVLA prepares electronic queue system to reduce congestion
38 minutes
-
Hearts of Oak coach Kapor raises alarm over poor pitches in Ghana football
48 minutes
-
Dorimon Traditional Council endorses policy to formalise female chieftaincy
52 minutes
-
DVLA expands from 33 to 63 offices after opening 30 new service centres across Ghana
53 minutes
-
State Housing Company offers 195 homes with a 5% discount; prices start at GH¢950,000
56 minutes
-
Learn Deutsch opens German language examination centre in Accra
56 minutes
-
Decline in external buffers complicates foreign exchange outlook – IC Insights
57 minutes
-
Ghanaian filmmakers urged to tell local stories and take them to the world
1 hour
-
Educated but unable to communicate? The missing link in Ghana’s University education
1 hour
-
Informant demanded $20 million from NACOC for information on major drug consignment – Muntaka
1 hour
-
Gov’t introduces mental health and drug tests for security recruits amid suicide concerns – Interior Minister
1 hour
-
DVLA generates GH¢27.14m from dealer plates between January and September 2026
1 hour