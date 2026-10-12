Democratizing the judiciary: Why Judges in Ghana should engage “We the People” through social media platforms.

The judiciary occupies a unique and sacred position in every constitutional democracy. In Ghana, the courts are entrusted with the interpretation of the Constitution, the protection of fundamental human rights, and the resolution of disputes that affect the lives of millions of citizens. Yet despite this central role, the judiciary often appears distant, technical, and inaccessible to the ordinary Ghanaian. Court procedures are complex, judgments are written in legal language, and judicial officers are traditionally expected to remain silent outside the courtroom. For decades, the Ghanaian judiciary has been viewed through a lens of "majesty and mystery." Clad in traditional robes and operating within wood-paneled courtrooms, judges have historically maintained a distance from the public to preserve an aura of impartiality. However, in an era where the average Ghanaian gets their news from a TikTok scroll or a WhatsApp status, this "splendid isolation" is becoming a liability.

In the digital age, however, this traditional distance between the judiciary and the public deserves reconsideration. The rapid growth of social media in Ghana across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube has transformed how institutions communicate with the public. Governments, regulators, corporations, and even legislatures increasingly use these platforms to inform, educate, and interact with citizens. It is therefore timely to ask whether Ghana’s judiciary should also adopt a more deliberate presence on social media in order to engage “We the People,” the very citizens whose rights it protects. To truly democratize justice, the Ghanaian judiciary must step out of the chambers and onto the digital screen. Here is why social media engagement is no longer just an option it’s a democratic necessity.

THE CURRENT LANDSCAPE OF JUDICIAL ENGAGEMENT IN GHANA

Ghana’s judiciary, comprising the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Courts, and lower Courts, plays a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law. However, public perception often paints it as opaque and elitist, partly due to limited direct interaction with citizens. A 2022 study on social media use by African judges, including those in Ghana, revealed that while many judges are active users, they face challenges such as misrepresentation, misuse, security concerns, and online bullying. These issues stem from a broader African judicial dilemma: whether to speak out on social media or remain silent to preserve impartiality. In Ghana, instances of public backlash, such as the 2015 judicial bribery scandal exposed via videos, have heightened scrutiny, leading to calls for judges to avoid platforms where misinformation thrives.

Despite this caution, there are glimmers of progress. For example, Supreme Court Justice Yonny Kulendi has publicly urged Ghanaian youth to use social media wisely, emphasizing judges’ resilience to external pressures. These conversations underscore a public hunger for more judicial transparency, yet judges remain largely absent from the digital dialogue.

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN THE COURTS AND THE PUBLIC

One of the longstanding challenges facing judicial systems worldwide is the perception that courts are remote institutions, disconnected from the everyday realities of ordinary people. In Ghana, many citizens encounter the judiciary only when they are directly involved in litigation or when sensational court cases make headlines. For the majority of the population, the workings of the courts remain mysterious. Social media provides an opportunity to bridge this gap. Through carefully structured engagement, judges and the judiciary as an institution can explain the role of the courts, clarify legal processes, and demystify judicial decision-making. This does not require judges to comment on pending cases or engage in political debates. Rather, it involves public legal education explaining how the justice system works, why certain procedures exist, and what rights citizens possess under the Constitution. Such engagement would strengthen public understanding of the rule of law and foster greater trust in judicial institutions.

PROMOTING TRANSPARENCY AND PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

Public confidence is the lifeblood of the judiciary. Courts do not possess the power of the purse or the sword; their authority ultimately rests on the trust and respect of the people. When citizens believe that courts are fair, impartial, and transparent, the legitimacy of judicial decisions is strengthened. In recent years, misinformation about legal proceedings has spread rapidly through social media. Court decisions are sometimes misrepresented, legal principles are misunderstood, and narratives about bias or corruption can circulate without verification. In the absence of authoritative voices, speculation often fills the void.

A responsible judicial presence on social media could counteract this trend. By providing accurate explanations of judgments, court procedures, and legal principles, the judiciary can ensure that public discourse is grounded in fact rather than speculation. Short explanatory posts, public lectures shared online, or simplified summaries of major judgments could significantly enhance transparency.

ENHANCING CIVIC AND LEGAL EDUCATION

Ghana’s Constitution begins with the powerful phrase, “We the People.” Yet meaningful participation in a constitutional democracy requires citizens to understand their rights and responsibilities. Unfortunately, legal literacy remains limited for many people. Social media offers a powerful tool for civic education. Judges particularly senior members of the judiciary possess deep knowledge of constitutional principles, human rights, and the administration of justice. Sharing this knowledge with the public can help cultivate a more informed citizenry.

For example, judges could periodically explain topics such as:

the importance of judicial independence,

the meaning of fundamental rights,

how constitutional interpretation works,

the role of the courts in maintaining checks and balances.

When citizens understand these principles, they are better equipped to defend democratic institutions.

HUMANIZING THE JUDICIARY

Another benefit of thoughtful social media engagement is the humanization of judicial officers. Judges are often perceived as distant figures cloaked in robes and formal language. Yet they are also scholars, mentors, and public servants dedicated to justice.

Carefully managed engagement such as sharing educational insights, reflections on the law, or participation in legal discussions can help the public see judges as approachable intellectual leaders rather than inaccessible authorities. This human connection can reduce intimidation and encourage greater respect for the justice system.

SAFEGUARDING JUDICIAL ETHICS AND INDEPENDENCE

Of course, the idea of judges using social media raises legitimate concerns. Judicial ethics demand impartiality, restraint, and independence. Judges must avoid commenting on pending cases, expressing partisan views, or engaging in public controversies that could compromise their neutrality. Any move toward social media engagement must therefore be guided by clear ethical standards. Judicial councils in many jurisdictions have already developed guidelines on how judges may responsibly use digital platforms. Similar frameworks could be adopted or strengthened in Ghana. The key principle is balance: engagement must promote transparency and education without undermining the dignity, independence, or neutrality of the judiciary.

INSTITUTIONAL VERSUS INDIVIDUAL ENGAGEMENT

Another important consideration is whether engagement should occur through individual judges or through institutional judicial accounts. A hybrid approach may be most effective.

The Judicial Service of Ghana could maintain official platforms that publish simplified explanations of judgments, educational materials, and announcements about judicial activities. At the same time, senior judges, academics, and retired jurists could participate in broader legal discussions in ways that respect ethical boundaries.

Such an approach ensures both institutional coherence and intellectual diversity.

STRENGTHENING DEMOCRACY IN THE DIGITAL AGE

Democracy evolves alongside technology. Just as the printing press once expanded public access to legal knowledge, social media now provides unprecedented opportunities for dialogue between institutions and citizens.

If used wisely, social media can help democratize the judiciary not by compromising judicial authority, but by making justice more understandable and accessible to the public. Engagement with “We the People” reinforces the idea that the courts ultimately exist to serve society.

For Ghana, a country widely admired for its democratic stability in Africa, embracing this form of judicial openness could further strengthen the rule of law.

CONCLUSION

The judiciary must remain impartial, dignified, and independent. These principles are non-negotiable. Yet independence does not require isolation, and dignity does not require silence. In the twenty-first century, a judiciary that communicates clearly with the public is better positioned to earn trust, combat misinformation, and educate citizens about the rule of law. Thoughtful engagement through social media platforms offers Ghana’s judges an opportunity to connect with “We the People” in ways that promote transparency, strengthen democratic culture, and deepen public confidence in the administration of justice. Democratizing the judiciary is not about weakening judicial authority; it is about reinforcing the bond between the courts and the citizens they serve.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.