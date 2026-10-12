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DVLA to digitise road accident reporting, requiring location coordinates before reports are filed

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  12 October 2026 1:27pm
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The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is advancing plans to digitise road accident reporting, introducing a system that will require accident reports to be filed from the location where an incident is reported.

Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey announced the development at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House on Monday, October 12, 2026, explaining that the proposed system would improve the reliability of accident reports by requiring the location of an incident to be captured electronically.

“Work has far advanced for the Authority to digitalise the road accident report,” he said.

Mr Kotey expressed concern about the existing process, which he said allowed reports to be prepared remotely without necessarily requiring officers to document the accident scene directly.

Under the proposed arrangement, the coordinates of the accident location must be captured before the digital platform permits the preparation of the report.

The requirement is intended to strengthen the connection between an accident report and the actual location where the incident occurred, while improving the integrity of the information recorded.

The CEO said the digitisation initiative formed part of wider efforts to modernise the Authority’s systems and strengthen road safety administration.

He also disclosed that the DVLA was working to complete a vehicle lay-off system that would allow owners to formally place vehicles out of use for reasonable periods when they were not being driven.

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