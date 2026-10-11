HP News 9 | National

22 injured as Sprinter bus overturns at Sege after tyre burst

Source: GNA  
  11 October 2026 5:45am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

About 22 people were injured in a road accident at Sege after a Sprinter bus suffered a tyre burst and overturned on Friday, October 09, 2026. 

The accident occurred at about 1130 hours and drew personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and residents to the scene. 

An eyewitness, Mr Evans Doetse Huago, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the vehicle, with registration number GW 569-26, was travelling from Aflao to Accra when its left rear tyre burst. 

He said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off its course and overturned, injuring the occupants, including the driver. 

Mr Huago said the language spoken by some of the passengers suggested that they might have been travelling from the Volta Region. 

He said the injured persons were transported to the Sege Polyclinic for treatment with the assistance of police and fire service personnel. 

According to him, the vehicle was heavily loaded, with goods packed in both the boot and on the roof, raising concerns about excessive pressure on the tyres. 

Mr Huago said a welder operating near the accident scene quickly arrived with a tipper truck to assist in transporting the goods to safety, while the police arranged for the removal of the damaged vehicle. 

Officials at the scene declined to comment to the media at the time of filing this report. 

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group