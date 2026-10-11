22 injured as Sprinter bus overturns at Sege after tyre burst

Audio By Carbonatix
About 22 people were injured in a road accident at Sege after a Sprinter bus suffered a tyre burst and overturned on Friday, October 09, 2026.
The accident occurred at about 1130 hours and drew personnel from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service and residents to the scene.
An eyewitness, Mr Evans Doetse Huago, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the vehicle, with registration number GW 569-26, was travelling from Aflao to Accra when its left rear tyre burst.
He said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off its course and overturned, injuring the occupants, including the driver.
Mr Huago said the language spoken by some of the passengers suggested that they might have been travelling from the Volta Region.
He said the injured persons were transported to the Sege Polyclinic for treatment with the assistance of police and fire service personnel.
According to him, the vehicle was heavily loaded, with goods packed in both the boot and on the roof, raising concerns about excessive pressure on the tyres.
Mr Huago said a welder operating near the accident scene quickly arrived with a tipper truck to assist in transporting the goods to safety, while the police arranged for the removal of the damaged vehicle.
Officials at the scene declined to comment to the media at the time of filing this report.
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