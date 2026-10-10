Vibes The Movie: Big Ghun’s Ghanaian film earns five nominations at 2026 REFFA

Ghanaian filmmaker Nicholas “Big Ghun” Nartey’s Vibes The Movie has secured five nominations at the 2026 Regal Film Festival and Awards (REFFA), adding to the film’s growing list of international recognitions.

The PB Studios Africa production has been nominated for Best Comedy Film, Best Ghanaian Film, Best Debut Film, Achievement in Sound and Achievement in Soundtrack.

The nominations were announced at an event at the Accra Marriott Hotel on Friday, October 9, 2026. Ghana’s National Film Authority had publicised the event as an unveiling of nominees celebrating African stories, talent and creativity.

Nartey is identified alongside the film in the Best Debut Film, Achievement in Sound and Achievement in Soundtrack categories.

The nominations recognise different aspects of the production, from its comic storytelling and Ghanaian identity to its music and sound. The recognition for sound and soundtrack also highlights the film’s musical dimension.

Written and directed by Big Ghun, Vibes The Movie follows two friends whose attempts to escape poorly paid and humiliating jobs lead them into a series of unpredictable business ventures.

Blending comedy, rap and emotional drama, the film explores friendship, ambition and the pressures of trying to build a better life.

Big Ghun and Jeffrey Nortey lead the cast, which also features Clemento Suarez, Aaron Adatsi, Feli Nuna, Giovani Caleb and Krymi Music, alongside other actors and personalities.

Produced by PB Studios Africa, the film expands the world of Obolo Tui and Lil Pui into a feature-length story rooted in Ghanaian life.

The REFFA nominations follow an eventful year for the production. Vibes The Movie received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the February 2026 session of the American Motion Pictures Festival and later won Best Comic Film at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.

The film was also nominated for Best African Film and Best Ghallywood Film at the 2026 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada.

Its latest recognition comes days after news of its availability on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and the United Kingdom. The release gives Ghanaian audiences abroad and other international viewers another way to watch the film, with a wider rollout expected, according to the production team.

REFFA celebrates filmmaking across Africa and the diaspora through awards, screenings, industry discussions and opportunities for creative exchange. Its 2026 theme, “Reimagining Africa: Stories beyond Borders,” centres on connecting African stories with wider audiences.

The five nominations add to the film’s record of awards and festival recognition as Big Ghun and PB Studios Africa seek to expand its reach beyond Ghana.

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