KGL U17 Colts 2026: Western beat Prempeh Elite Academy to set up final final with Greater Accra Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Western Region delivered a composed and disciplined performance to eliminate Prempeh Elite Academy on penalties and secure a place in the final of the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence on Saturday, October 10.
The first semi-final ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw after 80 minutes of regulation time, forcing the contest to be decided from the penalty spot.
Western Region appeared to have done enough to secure victory after Emmanuel Nyankumi fired them ahead in the 44th minute. However, Prempeh Elite Academy refused to surrender, with Thomas Asante striking two minutes from the end of regulation time to restore parity and breathe new life into the contest.
With neither side able to find a decisive goal, the semi-final went to a penalty shootout, where Western Region held their nerve to claim a 4-2 victory and book their place in Sunday's final.
The result marked a significant achievement for Western Region, who produced a disciplined display to overcome one of the championship's most impressive and free-scoring sides. Their reward is a place in the title decider, scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the same venue.
Western Region will face Greater Accra, who defeated Brong Ahafo Region, for the championship crown.
The defeat brings Prempeh Elite Academy's impressive campaign to an end and leaves them to contest third place after narrowly missing out on a place in the final.
Sponsored by the KGL Foundation, the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship forms part of the Ghana Football Association's Talent Development Scheme (TDS), which is dedicated to identifying, developing and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian football talent.
The competition provides promising under-17 players with a valuable platform to showcase their technical ability, tactical awareness and potential while gaining vital competitive experience against some of the country's finest emerging talents.
Latest Stories
-
GIS marks 10th TIME conference, champions improved teaching practices
3 minutes
-
BRICS Or Balance? What Ghana’s bid really means
28 minutes
-
GPRTU wants full TRAFFITECH-GH implementation to start in 2027
47 minutes
-
Mahama announces plans to import electric wheelchairs for PWDs
51 minutes
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Western beat Prempeh Elite Academy to set up final final with Greater Accra Region
1 hour
-
Late Solanke strike salvages 10-man Spurs draw at Man United
1 hour
-
Gender Ministry to monitor welfare of Nana Akua Addo’s children amid domestic violence case
1 hour
-
Benedict Okyere Yeboah: Ghana’s football problem goes beyond sacking a coach
2 hours
-
GPL 2026/27: Darkwah Wiafe’s winner sees All Blacks beat Kotoko
2 hours
-
ITF World Tour : Patel Wins Boys’ Singles Final at J100 Accra
2 hours
-
Ghana must pursue BRICS partnership if it brings economic benefits – Kpebu
2 hours
-
Success and Wright Claims J100 Accra Girls’ Doubles Championship
2 hours
-
ITF J100: America’s Wright wins J100 Accra Girls’ Singles Title
2 hours
-
Expedition hopes to find aviator Amelia Earhart’s plane on remote island
2 hours
-
US seeks changes to rejected $109m health compact with Ghana – Mahama
3 hours