Alhaji Iddrisu Mustapha: The educated professional seeking to bring experience to NDC Western Region leadership

Alhaji Iddrisu Mustapha (AIM), an aspirant for the position of Western Regional Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is seeking to draw on his background in education, energy policy and corporate affairs in his bid for the party position.

His academic and professional background spans teacher training, university education, postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom and participation in international programmes on energy, climate change and development.

Academic background

Alhaji Mustapha began his education at Nuriya English and Arabic Basic School before attending Business Senior Secondary School (BISCO) in Tamale, where he obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate between 1993 and 1995.

He subsequently trained as a professional teacher at E.P. Training College, completing his programme in 1999.

In 2007, he obtained a Bachelor of Education in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), graduating with Second Class Upper Division. He majored in Management and minored in Accounting.

He later pursued a Master of Science in Energy Management, specialising in the oil and gas route, at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, United Kingdom, graduating with merit in 2012.

His master's research examined ways to promote solar cooling technology in commercial and residential buildings in Ghana, with the aim of reducing reliance on the national electricity grid for cooling.

He also participated in the International Summer School at the University of Oslo in Norway in 2018, obtaining a certificate in Energy, Environment and Social Change.

In 2021, he completed a Climate Reality Leadership Corps training programme and became a Climate Reality Advocate under the initiative founded by former United States Vice President Al Gore.

His professional development has also included an International Executive Development Programme in Communication Skills and Promotion of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, organised by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Hyderabad, India.

Professional experience

Alhaji Mustapha currently serves as Principal Corporate Affairs Officer at the Minerals Development Fund (MDF), a position he assumed in May 2026.

Before joining the fund, he worked as an Energy Policy Analyst at the Energy Policy and Research Institute, a civil society organisation, from 2015 to 2022.

From 2007 to 2012, he served as Deputy Regional Manager of Schools at the Islamic Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service.

His work across these institutions has involved education administration, energy policy and corporate affairs.

International programmes and conferences

Alhaji Mustapha has participated in several international conferences and professional programmes.

In 2025, he attended the Global Conference on Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Mitigation in Santa Clara, California, in the United States.

He also participated in the Energy: Ensuring Africa Electrifies in a World of Shocks programme organised by Unstoppable Africa, the Global Africa Business Initiative, as a side event of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He was also involved as a coordinator and organiser of a high-level side event during the General Assembly on Unlocking Africa's Financial Sovereignty: Strengthening African Financial Architecture in a New Global Order.

Additionally, he participated in the 9th NYC Green School Conference, which focused on pupils, the planet, progress, partnerships and prosperity.

Plans for further studies

Alhaji Mustapha has also secured admission to pursue a PhD in Energy and Power at Cranfield University in the United Kingdom. However, the programme has been put on hold because of financial constraints, according to his profile.

Bid for NDC regional leadership

Alhaji Mustapha's bid for the Western Regional Vice Chairman position comes as the NDC prepares for its internal electoral process in the region.

His campaign highlights his education and professional experience as part of the background he would bring to the party's regional leadership.

His experience in education administration, energy policy and corporate affairs covers areas relevant to public administration, stakeholder engagement and economic development.

His campaign uses the slogans “People Servant”, “AIM4Power” and “The Obvious Choice” to communicate his message to party delegates.

The contest will determine who assumes the position of Western Regional Vice Chairman and takes on the responsibilities associated with the party's regional administration and organisation.

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