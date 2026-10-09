You can preach in a stationary vehicle, but not when it’s moving – Mahama clarifies

President John Dramani Mahama has clarified that the government has not banned preaching in vehicles, insisting that the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), are intended to protect the safety of drivers and passengers.

Speaking for the first time on the controversy surrounding Regulation 141 of the Legislative Instrument, he said preaching and selling were prohibited only in moving vehicles and could take place when vehicles were stationary.

“It has come to my attention that there is a perception that we have banned preaching in vehicles. What we are saying is that no one should preach or sell in a moving vehicle. Regardless of your faith, you cannot preach in a moving vehicle, but you can preach when the vehicle is stationary. It is not true that we have banned preaching in vehicles,” he stated.

Regulation 141 prohibits preaching and hawking in public and commercial vehicles while they are in motion. Offenders face fines ranging from 10 to 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both.

The provision has attracted criticism from some religious leaders and members of the public, who have raised concerns about its implications for evangelism and religious expression.

President Mahama said the restriction was intended to prevent activities that could distract drivers and expose passengers, preachers and traders to danger.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended the implementation of the provision following the public backlash and is holding further consultations on the regulation.

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