Mahama begins 2-day ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour of Ahafo Region

President John Dramani Mahama has begun his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region as part of his ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour, with plans to inspect ongoing development projects, receive progress reports and engage residents on government policies aimed at promoting local economic growth.

The tour focuses on infrastructure development, agriculture and agribusiness, with particular attention to projects intended to support economic activity, improve transport links and strengthen the region’s productive capacity.

Key stops on his itinerary include a poultry, meat, and feed processing facility in Bechem, Tano South Municipality; the Tepa–Goaso road project, being executed under the Big Push Programme; and the Ntontroso Bridge connecting Acherensua, one of the region’s primary food baskets.

The President’s visit to the bridge is expected to draw attention to the importance of reliable transport infrastructure for farming communities and local economic activity.

Beyond the inspection of development projects, the visit is intended to provide a platform for direct engagement between the President, traditional authorities and residents on local development needs.

The working tour will end on Saturday, October 10, with a town hall meeting at the Victory Centre Assemblies of God Church in Goaso, where the President is scheduled to interact with residents under the banner #ResettingGhana Citizens Engagement with President Mahama.

The ‘Resetting Ghana’ tour forms part of the President’s engagements with communities to assess development interventions and gather feedback from citizens on government initiatives.

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