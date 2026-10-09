Wode Maya recounts how he won Miss Trudy’s heart with Shatta Wale’s song

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has recounted how his wife, Kenyan YouTuber Miss Trudy, believed in his dreams when he had nothing, and how he serenaded her with a Shatta Wale song.
Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Time in an interview with host George Quaye, Wode Maya said he was honest with Miss Trudy from the very beginning about his situation.
“When I met her, I told her like listen I don’t have anything right now but believe me we’re going to make it,” he said.
According to him, because she believed in his dreams even when he had nothing to offer, he decided to compose songs for the two most important women in his life: his mother and Miss Trudy herself.
“When she believed in my dreams, this was a song that like yeah, now that you believe in my dreams, I’m going to take bullet for you. So these are the two songs. So the first song was for my mom and the second one was for her,” he recounted.
Wode Maya revealed that after he finally “bagged” Miss Trudy, he serenaded her with a hit song by Shatta Wale.
He said he had just become hooked on Shatta Wale’s music at the time and was listening to Freedom every day, making it a special song in their relationship.
“After that I just got into Shatta Wale so much. I started listening to Freedom like everyday. I loved it,” he said with a smile.
The popular travel vlogger, who has built a huge following by documenting Africa for a global audience, said Miss Trudy’s belief in and support for him were key to his journey, which is why he continues to celebrate her.
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