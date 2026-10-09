Dr Daniel Acquaye urges Christian business leaders to build sustainable enterprises

Agribusiness expert and Chief Executive Officer of Agri-Impact Ltd, Dr. (h.c.) Daniel Fahene Acquaye, has urged Christian business leaders and entrepreneurs to prioritise business sustainability, succession planning and strategic investment to build enterprises that can thrive across generations.

Dr Acquaye, who also serves as Chairman of the Apostolic Professionals Network (APN), made the call at the maiden Apostolic Business Leadership Summit, organised by the network on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Headquarters of The Apostolic Church- Ghana in Accra.

He said the high rate of business failures in Ghana and across Africa underscores the need for entrepreneurs to establish strong systems and structures that protect their investments and ensure continuity beyond the lifetime of their founders.

Dr Acquaye expressed concern that many businesses in Ghana collapse before their founders have the opportunity to pass them on to the next generation, unlike enterprises in some developed economies that have survived for several generations.

“There's a growing concern among businesses, especially in Ghana and Africa. When you go to Europe and meet an enterprise, the first thing they would say is, ‘This is a family business, and we are the third generation or the fourth generation.’ They have been able to pass on their businesses from one generation to the other,” he said.

“Now, when you come to our setting, the first generation will not even expire, but the business will expire.”

Dr Acquaye attributed business failures to several factors, including the absence of effective succession plans, weak organisational structures, inadequate financial management and the inability of businesses to withstand changes in leadership.

He noted that some enterprises collapse when their founders become incapacitated or die, while others struggle to survive because they lack the systems required to protect their resources and reinvest profits for growth.

“We can't continue to have businesses like that,” he stressed.

He urged business owners to institutionalise their operations, safeguard their investments and develop succession strategies that would enable their enterprises to grow beyond their founders.

Plan for retirement

Dr Acquaye also cautioned against waiting until retirement to venture into business, particularly in the agricultural sector, describing it as a potentially risky approach to investment.

He encouraged prospective entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas early, acquire the necessary experience and understand the risks involved before committing their retirement savings.

Business leadership is a divine calling

The President of The Apostolic Church-Ghana, Apostle Dr Aaron Ami-Narh, urged Christian business leaders to see their enterprises and leadership positions as a calling from God, with a responsibility to influence society and advance His purposes.

Drawing lessons from the biblical account of Queen Esther, he challenged participants to reflect on why they had been given their talents, opportunities and positions of influence.

“Your business is not just a business; it's your calling. Your leadership role is not just a role; it is your calling and your mandate, and God is using it for something,” he said.

Apostle Ami-Narh noted that Christian professionals and entrepreneurs had a responsibility to use their positions to make a difference rather than approach their work solely as a means of earning a living.

Preventing revenue leakages

Also addressing the gathering, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Elder Professor Samuel Antwi, called on business owners to take deliberate steps to prevent revenue leakages and improve operational efficiency.

He emphasised the need for strong internal controls, effective procurement practices and the recruitment of employees with integrity to protect business resources and promote sustainable growth.

“Put in processes to prevent, detect and correct fraud. Watch who you employ into your business. They can make or unmake your business. If I catch you stealing, you are out,” he said.

“Look for men and women with integrity and employ them. It solves half of your leakage problem,” he added.

The maiden Apostolic Business Leadership Summit was held under the theme, “Equipping Christian Business Leaders for a New Era” and brought together business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and industry experts.

The Apostolic Professionals Network is a professional body within The Apostolic Church-Ghana established to raise and prepare a pool of professional men and women who can contribute to the professional development of the Church.

The Network also seeks to nurture and empower young entrepreneurs by creating platforms for effective networking among professionals and business communities.

Through training, motivation and mentorship, APN aims to support aspiring professionals while promoting Christian values, ethics and Godly maturity in members’ professional and business relationships. The maiden Apostolic Business Leadership Summit forms part of APN’s efforts to equip Christian professionals and entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to thrive in an evolving business environment.

Other seasoned speakers and industry experts who spoke at the summit include Deputy CEO of Agri-Impact Ltd, Mrs. Juliana Asante-Dartey, General Manager of JP Petroleum, Mr Joshua Larbi; Risk and Compliance Officer at Mobile Money Fintech Ltd, Mr Godwin Tamakloe; Partner at PwC Ghana, Mr Hayfron Aboagye, Managing Partner at Newage Agric Solutions Limited, Roland Quaye, Chief Farmer at Agokings, Nana Owusu-Achau among others.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.