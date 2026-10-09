National

37 Military Hospital traders given 7-days to clear pedestrian walkway

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  9 October 2026 5:54am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Traders occupying the pedestrian walkway around the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have seven days to remove their goods and structures or risk a forced eviction by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

A task force from the Assembly has begun marking containers and other structures along the affected stretch as part of preparations to clear the area of unauthorised trading activities and obstructions.

The affected traders have been directed to vacate the walkway within the one-week period and take their belongings with them. The exercise is intended to restore the pedestrian space and allow people to move freely without having to navigate around stalls and containers.

The task force is expected to return after the deadline to enforce compliance, with structures belonging to traders who fail to leave facing possible removal.

The Assembly’s action forms part of efforts to address the occupation of pedestrian walkways by traders and reclaim the space for public use.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group