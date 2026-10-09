37 Military Hospital traders given 7-days to clear pedestrian walkway

Audio By Carbonatix
Traders occupying the pedestrian walkway around the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have seven days to remove their goods and structures or risk a forced eviction by the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.
A task force from the Assembly has begun marking containers and other structures along the affected stretch as part of preparations to clear the area of unauthorised trading activities and obstructions.
The affected traders have been directed to vacate the walkway within the one-week period and take their belongings with them. The exercise is intended to restore the pedestrian space and allow people to move freely without having to navigate around stalls and containers.
The task force is expected to return after the deadline to enforce compliance, with structures belonging to traders who fail to leave facing possible removal.
The Assembly’s action forms part of efforts to address the occupation of pedestrian walkways by traders and reclaim the space for public use.
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