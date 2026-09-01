Anloga Junction traders protest alleged unlawful eviction for private development, Oforikrom assembly denies claims

Traders at Anloga Junction in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region have staged a protest against an alleged eviction from government land.

The traders claim the land has been reserved for the construction of an interchange but accuse the local assembly of plans to hand over to a private developer.

The protesting traders say they are prepared to vacate the area if the government is ready to commence construction of the proposed interchange but will resist any attempt to evict them to make way for private development.

“We have been given a deadline to vacate the area by September 4, 2026, during an announcement made by the MCE last Friday, but we won’t,” they lamented.

Chairman of the Anloga Junction Traders Association, Obed Kwame Kataka Beyenyegleodegbe, said the land was specifically reserved for the proposed interchange and should not be released for private development.

“We will not oppose any genuine government development project,” he stated.

Chief Municipal Engineer Anyam Kwasi Edward, however, says the situation had been misconstrued by the traders.

“A contractor working on a bus terminal project at the location had requested that traders occupying the specific portion of land earmarked for the project temporarily relocate to allow construction works to continue. That directive does not amount to an eviction from the entire station,” he said.

Ing. Anyam denied claims that the Assembly or the MCE intended to hand over the land to a private developer.

He said the assembly's objective is to facilitate the construction of the bus terminal and improve the area for the benefit of both traders and commuters

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