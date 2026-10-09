ExxonMobil return talks emerge as GIPA CEO holds back details

Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) CEO Simon Madjie says there have been talks about ExxonMobil returning to Ghana. But he declined to disclose details, leaving further comment to the energy authorities.

“I knew that there were some talks for them to come back. It's not something that can be disclosed now.”

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, Mr Madjie referred questions about the discussions to the Minister of Energy and the Petroleum Commission.

“So I, I think you leave that entirely to the Minister of Energy and Petroleum Commission.”

His remarks offered a limited indication of discussions about a possible return. He gave no timeline or terms. He also did not say how far the talks had progressed.

The issue arose when the host asked about multinational companies seeking to enter or return to Ghana’s petroleum sector. The host recalled earlier comments from the Energy Minister about companies such as Shell and ExxonMobil.

Mr Madjie initially outlined other developments in the sector. He said the Petroleum Commission and the ministry would have much of the detail.

“But what we all know is that from the Africa Oil Week, Chevron and Shell signed an MOU to look at work in the Eastern Keta Basin. So that's ongoing.”

He also cited reported interest from Petrobras in examining some of Ghana’s petroleum acreages and blocks.

Alongside that interest, Mr Madjie pointed to investment announcements by companies already operating in the country.

He cited plans by the Jubilee partners to invest $2 billion and drill 20 wells in the Jubilee field. He also referred to a $1.5 billion announcement by ENI and its partners.

“And so there's a lot of activities within that space. I'm sure folks at the Petroleum Commission will give you a lot more technical details.”

But when the host returned specifically to ExxonMobil, Mr Madjie held back. His response acknowledged talks about a return without confirming an agreement or a decision by the company to resume operations.

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