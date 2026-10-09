Mahama pays a working visit to Three Dreamer Manufacturing

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday paid a working visit to Three Dreamer Manufacturing Company in the industrial and port city of Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

The Company is into the manufacturing and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods such as diapers, sanitary pads, toilet rolls, non-dairy creamer, biscuits, candies, fish snacks (aborbi), beef snacks, LED bulbs and tin foods.

President Mahama in his address thanked the Management and workers of the factory for their contribution to Ghana’s industrial development.

He encouraged them to continue working hard, continue producing for Ghana and continue looking beyond Ghana to the opportunities available across the African market.

He said in the run-up to the 2024 elections, the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its manifesto promised the implementation of the 24-Hour Economy.

The President said Three Dreamer Manufacturing Company was a testimony to one of the practical ways in which that policy was beginning to translate into opportunities for their people.

He said the 24-Hour Economy was not only about establishing new factories but also about supporting existing factories to expand their operations, increase production and employ more people.

He said already, existing factories were employing more people because of the opportunities being created through the 24-Hour Economy Market.

“If this factory was not here today, many of the young people we see working here would probably be at home without jobs,” he said.

He added: “This is why we must continue to support local manufacturing and create opportunities for our young people.”

President Mahama said they had the capacity to produce many of the things they consume locally; declaring that they were not only producing for the Ghanaian market and that they could also produce for export.

“Look at the tin tomatoes and light bulbs being produced here. These are products that we can manufacture locally and export to other African markets,” the President said.

He reiterated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides them with a huge opportunity to expand their production and access markets across the continent.

He said when they produce locally and export to other African countries, they create jobs for their people, generate income for businesses and strengthen their economy.

“I am particularly happy to see the enthusiasm among the young people working here. I admire how happy you are because you now have employment and an opportunity to earn a living,” President Mahama said.

He further encouraged the staff to support their employers; saying “assist your bosses to make more income so that they can expand their businesses and employ even more people”.

He said the success of a factory depends not only on the owners and management, but that the workers also had an important role to play through hard work, discipline and commitment.

President Mahama said when the business grows, the workers also benefit because the company would be able to create more opportunities and employ more people.

He said they had earlier visited Nestlé Ghana Limited, where they also witnessed the expansion of production lines and that these developments show that existing companies were responding to the opportunities in the nation’s economy by increasing their production capacity.

President Mahama said their responsibility as Government was to continue creating the right environment for businesses to produce, expand and employ more people, promising that the government would continue to pursue policies that strengthened the Ghanaian cedi and create a stable environment.

“We have seen inflation come down, and we are working to ensure that the stability of the economy is sustained. A stronger and more stable economy will provide businesses with greater confidence to invest, expand their operations and create jobs,” the President said.

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