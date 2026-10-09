Nzema chiefs honour Lands Minister, demand sustainable revival of Adamus Resources

The Paramount Chief of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Area, Awulae Blay IX, has led a delegation of chiefs and Queen Mothers to honour the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, while urging the government to ensure that the planned revival of Adamus Resources Limited delivers jobs, investment and lasting economic benefits to the Nzema area.

The delegation, comprising sub-chiefs and Queen Mothers, conferred a developmental chieftaincy title on Mr Buah in recognition of his contribution to Ellembelle and the wider Nzema area.

Awulae Blay IX also commended the Minister for his efforts to sustain the legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, particularly through the annual Nkrumafest celebration. A traditional stool was presented to the Minister to symbolise the honour.

The chiefs used the courtesy call to urge the Ministry to closely monitor the government’s 12-month roadmap for Adamus Resources, stressing that the mine’s revival should translate into jobs, improved livelihoods and investment opportunities for local communities.

They also petitioned President John Dramani Mahama, through the Minister, to consider renaming Ghana Gas as “Atuabo Gas” to strengthen the sense of local ownership of the facility.

Responding, Mr Buah thanked the traditional authorities for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Nzema and the Western Region.

He said the committee established by the President to oversee Adamus Resources had been tasked with ensuring that the company settles its outstanding liabilities, develops a sustainable revival plan and attracts fresh capital, including through potential equity participation by additional partners.

The Minister said Adamus Resources would engage the traditional authorities to hear their concerns and incorporate them into the revival process, with the ultimate aim of ensuring sustainable operations and tangible benefits for the people of Nzema.

He also assured the delegation that government would continue to address development needs in the area, including roads and other critical infrastructure.

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