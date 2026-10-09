Ntim Fordjour appeals to Mahama to abandon regulation restricting preaching in buses

Audio By Carbonatix
Senior Pastor of Victory Bible Church International’s Higher Heights Sanctuary in East Legon and Assin South MP, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene over regulations restricting preaching in moving commercial vehicles, arguing that the measure could expose pastors and evangelists to imprisonment for sharing their faith.
The Ranking Member of Parliament for the Defence and Interior Committee said he had been preaching on commercial buses since around 2007, when he began evangelising in Tarkwa.
He questioned why the practice was now being treated as a nuisance and called on the President to direct that the regulation be abandoned.
I begun evangelizing and preaching freely in commercial buses in Tarkwa around 2007. Now they want to ban preaching in buses. I risk going to jail if I continue preaching JESUS in buses. But what shall separate me from the love of God? Shall persecution or senseless laws stop us from preaching the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ freely everywhere? Mr President, please order them to abandon this bogus regulation which seeks to jail innocent Pastors and Evangelists - simply for preaching in buses. Now preaching JESUS in buses is described as NUISANCE? Or this is also part of the unpopular policies your Ministers are pushing without your approval? Who is really in charge in this govt? We will continue to PREACH JESUS in buses, on the street, on campuses, in markets and wherever we shall find souls. We will be undeterred by these anti-preaching regulations. Thank God for the inspiration for this book which occupied my passion a few years ago -PREACHING JESUS.— John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) October 8, 2026
“Mr President, please order them to abandon this bogus regulation which seeks to jail innocent Pastors and Evangelists – simply for preaching in buses,” he wrote in a social media post.
Rev. Ntim Fordjour also questioned whether the policy reflected President Mahama’s position or was being advanced by some ministers without his approval.
“Or is this also part of the unpopular policies your Ministers are pushing without your approval? Who is really in charge in this govt?” he asked.
His appeal follows the enforcement of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519), which prohibit preaching and hawking on public service vehicles while in motion.
The regulations prescribe a fine of between 10 and 50 penalty units, imprisonment for up to eight months, or both for offenders.
He maintained that he would continue preaching in public spaces despite the restrictions.
Latest Stories
-
Council of State meets teacher unions over strike today
3 minutes
-
Ntim Fordjour appeals to Mahama to abandon regulation restricting preaching in buses
10 minutes
-
Volta youth farmers commend Agric Minister, appeal for markets for cassava growers
16 minutes
-
Mahama commissions expanded production line at Nestlé Ghana Ltd
21 minutes
-
Chief of Staff urges journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness
26 minutes
-
Mahama pays a working visit to Three Dreamer Manufacturing
31 minutes
-
Shell, Chevron sign exploration MoU as Petrobras eyes Ghana’s oil blocks
35 minutes
-
Mahama urges Ghanaian businesses to build beyond founders
36 minutes
-
Mahama congratulates Kasapreko PLC on successful GSE listing
41 minutes
-
55 aspirants cleared to contest NDC executive positions in Lambussie
47 minutes
-
Ghana moves to regulate growing electric vehicle charging sector
53 minutes
-
Bolster southern borders against cross-border crime, violent extremism – NCCE
1 hour
-
Madina NDC Poll: Sidii Abubakar camp rejects Musah Dankwah’s figures
1 hour
-
Jubilee, ENI partners announce $3.5bn investments in Ghana’s oil sector
1 hour
-
Poverty must not decide who lives – Ga Mantse
1 hour