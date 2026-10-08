Audio By Carbonatix
Coverage under Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has increased from 57 per cent to about 70 per cent in less than two years, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has said.
He attributed the increase to measures aimed at strengthening the scheme’s finances, including the uncapping of the National Health Insurance Levy. Mr Akandoh said the additional resources had improved the NHIS’s ability to meet its obligations to healthcare providers.
“We’re strengthening what we have come to meet. We took the NHIS from 57%; as I speak to you now, it’s about 70%. In a matter of less than two years,” he said at the Ministry of Health’s Sector Update Engagement in Accra on Wednesday, October 7.
The Minister said funding for the scheme had risen from about GH¢6.5 billion in 2024 to GH¢9.8 billion in 2025, allowing government to increase payments to healthcare providers by an average of 50 per cent.
He said the higher payments were intended to reduce delays in settling claims owed to healthcare facilities and improve their capacity to continue providing services to NHIS beneficiaries.
Mr Akandoh maintained that improving the scheme’s financial position and ensuring timely reimbursement to service providers were critical to sustaining access to healthcare and reducing financial pressure on beneficiaries.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu
22 minutes
-
NDPC, UNIDO discuss new partnership to drive Ghana’s industrial development
31 minutes
-
Mahama Ayariga calls for innovative financing to make housing more affordable
38 minutes
-
NDPC reviews 22-year-old guidelines for regional, district planning units
47 minutes
-
Ghana to champion ECOWAS adoption of Accra Convention on cargo documents – Trade Minister
57 minutes
-
NHIS coverage rises from 57% to about 70% in less than two years under Mahama — Health Minister
58 minutes
-
BRICS membership could give Ghana more options in global diplomacy — analyst
1 hour
-
GoldBod sells $125m to commercial banks in maiden FX auction
1 hour
-
Bawumia mourns former NPP chairman Odoi-Sykes
1 hour
-
Oguaa Omanhene endorses GMTF, says ‘there is hope for the future’
1 hour
-
Opportunities in agriculture are enormous – Young entrepreneur tells fellow youth
1 hour
-
PAC gives CWSA 30 days to recover GH¢2.5m debt
1 hour
-
Gov’t reconsidering ‘One Constituency, One Ambulance’ model to distribute 100 new vehicles – Akandoh
1 hour
-
ECOWAS gets five new community court judges
1 hour
-
450 suspected yellow fever cases recorded across Ghana since June – Health Minister
2 hours