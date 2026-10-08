National

BRICS membership could give Ghana more options in global diplomacy — analyst

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  8 October 2026 5:49am
Dr. Nana Yaw Mireku
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana could gain greater room to manoeuvre in an increasingly fragmented global order if it joins the BRICS grouping, International Relations Analyst Dr Nana Yaw Mireku has said.

He said membership would give Ghana an opportunity to widen its diplomatic and economic engagements beyond its traditional Western partners, while allowing the country to pursue its interests across a broader range of international relationships.

“One card that you are likely to score from being a member of BRICS is options,” Dr Mireku said on Citi FM on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. “What it means is that in these changing geopolitical dynamics, if you are a member of BRICS, it gives you options to interact, to negotiate globally beyond looking at a Western corridor or the Western window.”

His comments followed Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s indication that Ghana intends to submit an application to join BRICS as the government explores ways to diversify its international partnerships, expand economic opportunities and deepen cooperation with countries in the Global South.

Dr Mireku said Ghana’s foreign policy should remain anchored in national interest rather than exclusive alignment with any geopolitical bloc. “In the pursuit of our national interest, we do not have to be tied to a particular geopolitical block,” he said.

He noted that BRICS includes major emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa, which could provide Ghana with additional avenues for diplomatic and economic engagement.

The analyst, however, cautioned against viewing membership as an automatic guarantee of access to new markets or financial opportunities. “It does not mean that once you are a member of BRICS, automatically these countries open their markets up to you,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group