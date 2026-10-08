NDPC, UNIDO discuss new partnership to drive Ghana’s industrial development

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) are exploring a new partnership to better align industrial development interventions with Ghana’s national priorities.
The discussions centre on a new five-year Programme for Country Partnership (PCP) that UNIDO plans to introduce in Ghana from 2027. The programme is expected to provide a framework for UNIDO’s support to the country’s industrial development agenda, with consultations planned with key government institutions and other stakeholders.
UNIDO Country Representative in Ghana, Dr Emmanuel Kalenzi, said the proposed partnership would strengthen the organisation’s relationship with the NDPC and deepen its understanding of the Commission’s role in national development planning.
He described the NDPC as a key national partner and stressed the importance of ensuring that UNIDO interventions respond to Ghana’s development priorities and existing planning frameworks.
The proposed areas of focus include agro-industrial value chains and industrial parks, support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, job creation, investment promotion and trade, industrial policy and skills development.
The programme is also expected to cover the circular economy, renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Dr Kalenzi outlined the plans when a UNIDO delegation paid a courtesy call on the NDPC on Monday, October 5, 2026. The engagement provided an opportunity for both institutions to identify areas where closer collaboration could support Ghana’s industrial transformation.
NDPC Director-General, Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, welcomed the initiative and expressed the Commission’s readiness to support the development of the proposed programme.
She said closer coordination between national planning institutions and development partners would help ensure that external interventions are aligned with Ghana’s broader development objectives.
The proposed PCP will subsequently be developed through consultations with relevant national institutions, with the outcome expected to guide UNIDO’s industrial development support in Ghana from 2027.
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