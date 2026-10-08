Bawumia mourns former NPP chairman Odoi-Sykes

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid tribute to former NPP National Chairman and Minority Leader Samuel Arthur Odoi-Sykes, who died on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Dr Bawumia described the late politician as a founding member of the NPP whose contribution to the party extended to one of its defining moments in the Fourth Republic — its victory in the 2000 presidential and parliamentary elections.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of H.E. Samuel Odoi Sykes, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) who served as National Chairman and Ghana’s High Commissioner to Canada,” Dr Bawumia wrote in a tribute.

Mr Odoi-Sykes served as NPP National Chairman from 1998 to 2001, a period during which the party secured its first presidential victory in the Fourth Republic. He was also the Member of Parliament for Ashiedu Keteke and subsequently served as Minority Leader after winning the constituency in the 1979 elections.

Beyond his political career, he held several public and diplomatic positions. He began his career as a teacher before joining the Ministry of Information and later entered Ghana’s Foreign Service in 1961, serving in India, the United States, the Soviet Union and the United Kingdom.

His diplomatic career included positions as First Secretary, Press Attaché, Minister-Counsellor, Deputy Ambassador to the Soviet Union and Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. He was also a Barrister-at-Law, having been called to the Bar at the Inner Temple in the United Kingdom before being admitted to the Ghana Bar.

Dr Bawumia said the former chairman had earned an honoured place in the history of the NPP and Ghana through his service to both the party and the country.

“His service to Party and country will long be remembered,” he said.

Born in Accra, Mr Odoi-Sykes attended Accra Academy, the University of Ghana, the University of London and Johns Hopkins University. His family remembered him as a man of principle, courage and firm leadership who devoted his life to public service and intellectual independence.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Amorkor Sykes, and four children — Cynthia Omaboe, Mavis Amoa, Vincent Sykes and Frank Sykes.

Dr Bawumia extended his condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones, concluding his tribute: “Farewell, Chairman. May your soul rest in perfect peace.”

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family.

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