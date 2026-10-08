Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman optimistic about party victory in 2028

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP has expressed renewed optimism regarding the party’s prospects in mobilising the grass-root support for resounding victory in the 2028 general elections.

He said the display of solidarity and resounding unity towards the party’s flag-bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the national delegates’ conference in Kumasi, demonstrated the genuine commitment of members and supporters to rally behind the party for victory in 2028.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, noted that, the cohesive front displayed at the event served as a clear signal of the party’s readiness to mount a victorious campaign in the upcoming general elections.

Reflecting on the outcome of the conference, he pointed out that the delegates’ unequivocal support for Dr. Bawumia reflected a shared resolve across all levels of the party.

“I am greatly fortified in spirit and conviction that Dr. Bawumia will secure victory in the general elections.

The unwavering unity shown by party members over the weekend is a powerful omen for our journey ahead,” he stated.

He emphasised that the exemplary conduct of all aspirants and delegates demonstrated a deep understanding of the work required to present a formidable front against the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the NPP’s ability to conduct a peaceful conference and solidify its national structures puts it in a prime position to execute a proactive, nationwide campaign.

“The NPP is poised to reclaim power because we have set our house in order early, adding that, from the national leadership to the grassroots, we have assembled a capable team ready to market our vision and candidates across every corner of the country”, he said.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, extended high praise to the newly elected national executives for their grace and magnanimity in victory, highlighting their immediate efforts to reconcile with fellow contestants to build a truly inclusive party front.

He called on the executive leadership to maintain this conciliatory spirit as they formulate strategies for upcoming parliamentary primaries and general campaign operations.

“With a decisive flag-bearer and a united executive body behind him, our rank and file will be fully energised to prosecute an effective campaign and offer Ghanaians a strong alternative to the current administration,”, he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.