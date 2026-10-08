NPP urged to prioritise regional balance in national appointments

Audio By Carbonatix
Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region have urged the Party’s leadership to promote fairness, regional balance and experience in the selection and appointment of national executives.
They said such considerations would strengthen the Party’s organisational structures and help mobilise support ahead of the 2028 general election.
The party loyalists, in a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the Western region was endowed with experienced and resourceful members who could contribute effectively to the Party’s efforts to recapture political power.
The statement singled out Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa (OKT) for consideration for a national role, citing his years of service and experience at various levels of the Party.
It said the responsibilities he had undertaken over the years had equipped him with experience in party administration, communications, elections, campaigns, strategy and disciplinary processes.
The proponents said their appeal was based on fairness, regional representation and recognition of service, and expressed confidence that the Party leadership would give the concerns of the Western region due consideration.
They said the region currently had no representation at the national executive level and, therefore, appealed to the National Executive Committee and the Party leadership to consider the region in upcoming appointments.
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