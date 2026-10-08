Mahama Ayariga calls for innovative financing to make housing more affordable

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, says Ghana’s housing challenge cannot be addressed through construction alone, with innovative and sustainable financing needed to make decent homes more accessible.
He said affordable housing requires financing models that can respond to the needs of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly those who may struggle to meet the cost of conventional mortgage arrangements.
Mr Ayariga made the remarks in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, after participating in the National Conference on Housing Finance 2026, where stakeholders discussed measures to improve access to housing.
He said the discussions focused on affordable mortgage financing, mobilising long-term capital and developing sustainable housing solutions. According to him, addressing the financing gap is essential to creating a housing system that is more inclusive and accessible to a wider section of the population.
The Minister said the government would continue engaging stakeholders on practical approaches to housing finance as part of efforts to create a more inclusive housing future for Ghana.
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