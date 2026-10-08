Mahama Ayariga backs long-term capital mobilisation to address Ghana’s housing financing gap

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has called for stronger and more sustainable financing mechanisms to support Ghana’s housing needs, highlighting the importance of mobilising long-term capital for the sector.
Mr Ayariga said the country’s housing challenge requires more than increasing the supply of buildings, arguing that the availability and affordability of financing must form part of efforts to expand access to adequate housing.
He made the observation in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, following his participation in the National Conference on Housing Finance 2026.
The conference brought stakeholders together to consider practical approaches to improving housing finance in Ghana.
The Minister said participants examined issues including long-term capital mobilisation, affordable mortgage financing and sustainable housing solutions.
He indicated that the conversations would continue as stakeholders work towards financing models capable of supporting a more inclusive housing sector.
Mr Ayariga said sustained engagement among government, financial institutions and other stakeholders would be necessary to develop practical solutions that can make adequate housing more accessible to Ghanaians.
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