Gov’t will not curb free speech under Mahama – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims that the government is restricting freedom of expression, insisting that legitimate criticism must be distinguished from criminal conduct.

His comments come amid concerns about Ghana’s democratic freedoms, including criticism surrounding the recent arrest of nurse Salomey Baffoe Awiti in Techiman.

Speaking at the launch of the 30th GJA Media Awards, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the government had no intention of interfering with legitimate free expression, but argued that law enforcement must act where social media activity crosses into conduct that threatens public peace.

He said some individuals had previously used social media to spread hate speech and commentary capable of worsening conflicts in parts of the country.

“Africa is littered with examples of how speech like that led to serious genocide and conflict. And it will be derelict on the part of law enforcement to sit and not do anything about people who abuse the space of social media to engage in these sorts of activities,” he said.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said law enforcement had used available technology to identify and address such activities, but stressed that such interventions should not be interpreted as a crackdown on free speech.

“Also, a clear distinction must be struck between free speech and criminal conduct. Under no circumstances will the government of President John Dramani Mahama curb free speech,” he said.

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