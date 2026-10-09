Chief of Staff urges journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has urged journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness and professional ethics while using their platforms to hold public officials accountable.

He said journalists must verify information before publication, distinguish facts from allegations, respect privacy and human dignity, declare conflicts of interest and openly correct errors.

Mr Debrah made the call in Accra on Wednesday when he launched the 30th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards and inaugurated a nine-member awards committee.

He said the media had a critical role in Ghana’s democracy and urged practitioners not to allow “the race to publish first” to compromise national peace or individuals’ rights and reputation.

“We may disagree with a headline or a conclusion, but disagreement is not hostility, and scrutiny is not disloyalty,” he said.

Mr Debrah said the rise of digital media had expanded opportunities for journalism and enabled young people to create and disseminate content without necessarily working from traditional newsrooms.

He, therefore, called on the GJA to deepen training, mentorship and engagement with digital content creators to ensure that innovation and professional ethics advanced together.

The Chief of Staff urged the awards committee, chaired by Mr Kobby Asmah, former Editor of the Graphic Communications Group, and member of the National Media Commission, to work with fairness, independence and clear standards in selecting award winners.

He said the awards should recognise journalism that was accurate, courageous, original, innovative, and useful to the public.

Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister in charge of Government Communications, said the Government was committed to protecting journalists and deepening the frontiers of free speech.

He condemned the recent alleged assault of journalists during a demolition exercise at the La Pleasure Beach and said the Government would pursue the matter to its logical conclusion.

Osahen Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader of Parliament, also urged journalists to strengthen investigative reporting and pursue issues of public interest.

He said the media had a greater responsibility to seek answers when parliamentary oversight was constrained, urging journalists to “maintain absolute focus on the facts” and demand accountability.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, said the awards were intended to recognise journalism that informed public debate, held power to account, exposed wrongdoing and contributed to national development.

He expressed concern about recent attacks on journalists allegedly by personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, and demanded action on the matter within two weeks.

The 30th GJA Media Awards will be held on November 7, 2026, in Accra, with President John Dramani Mahama as the Special Guest of Honour and keynote speaker.

The Speaker of Parliament and Chief Justice are also expected to attend.

The GJA said it received 327 entries from 206 journalists for this year’s awards.

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