Government keeps appealing to striking teachers to resume work – Apaak

The government says it will keep engaging striking pre-tertiary teachers to return to the classroom as it works to resolve their grievances, with thousands of pupils affected by the industrial action.

The teachers have been on strike for about two weeks over delayed promotion-related payments, a proposed allowance for teachers serving in deprived rural communities and the renewal of their collective agreement.

The dispute has disrupted teaching and learning, prompting renewed calls for an early resolution.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, said the government was committed to addressing the concerns and did not regard the teachers as adversaries.

He maintained that appealing to them to resume work was part of efforts to minimise the impact of the strike while negotiations continued.

“It’s not a crime to plead. So as long as they are not in the classroom, we will continue to plead with them,” Dr Apaak told Citi FM on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

He added: “We are not antagonistic. We are not challenging their demands. We have not said anywhere that they are not justified.”

Dr Apaak said the government was particularly concerned about the interruption to pupils’ education and would continue to appeal to teachers to return to their classrooms while their concerns were addressed.

“We will continue to supplicate. We are lying down prostrate. We are on our knees pleading with our teachers to come back to the classroom whilst we address their legitimate concerns,” he said.

He declined to discuss the specific areas of disagreement in the negotiations, explaining that it would be inappropriate to disclose details while discussions were still underway.

He, however, expressed hope that progress would be made, including on the processing of outstanding promotion-related payments for affected teachers.

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