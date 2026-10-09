Chief Justice urges employers to tackle mental health stigma in workplaces

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has called on employers and public institutions to establish supportive workplace environments where people experiencing mental health challenges can seek help without fear of stigma, discrimination or exclusion.
He said mental well-being must be treated as an essential part of a healthy and effective workplace, urging institutions to introduce policies that prioritise staff welfare and make professional mental healthcare more accessible.
The Chief Justice made the appeal in a speech read on his behalf by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah at the 2026 World Mental Health Day celebration at the Court Complex in Accra.
The event, organised by the Greater Accra Regional Health Service and the Judicial Service of Ghana, was held on the theme, “Lived Experiences Heard: Real Voices, Real Change.”
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said mental health discussions must move beyond statistics and diagnoses to recognise the lived experiences of affected people. He noted that fear of judgement and exclusion often prevents individuals from speaking openly about their struggles.
“We must listen with empathy, most importantly, we must let those experiences inform how we design policies, provide support, and respond to people going through difficult periods in their lives,” he said.
He observed that staff of the Judicial Service operate in a demanding environment, often dealing with conflict, trauma, loss, crime and family disputes, which can affect their mental well-being.
He stressed that seeking help should not be regarded as a sign of weakness.
The Chief Justice said the well-being of judicial officers and staff was vital to an effective justice system, adding that screening for chronic medical conditions and mental health assessments could promote prevention, early detection and timely intervention.
“As a society we must move from merely sympathising with people experiencing mental health challenges to creating systems of support,” he said, urging employers to sustain conversations on mental health, encourage colleagues to support one another and promote professional help-seeking.
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