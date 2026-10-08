Two months of talks with the government have yielded no progress – GAUA

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) says negotiations with government to resolve its outstanding grievances have made no significant progress after about two months of engagement.

National General Secretary of GAUA, Charles Jojo Aidoo, said the association is currently engaging the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), but remains dissatisfied with the progress of the negotiations.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Midday News, Mr Aidoo said none of the association’s outstanding grievances have so far been addressed.

“We are negotiating with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and I must say that it's been about two months, and no significant progress has been made,” he said.

“None of our grievances have been addressed. We had about six, seven grievances, and none of them has been addressed. The majority of them are not even monetary,” he added.

GAUA declared its strike in August following the failure of negotiations over the payment of negotiated and approved allowances.

The association is also demanding action to address what it describes as disparities in allowances and other conditions of service for university administrators.

The strike has disrupted administrative services at some public universities, including the University of Ghana and the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

At the University of Ghana, students have faced difficulties with course registration, accommodation arrangements and access to the university’s online portal.

The university has also put first-semester registration for the 2026/2027 academic year on hold due to the ongoing industrial action by university administrators.

Mr Aidoo acknowledged the impact of the strike on university operations but said members of the association are equally frustrated by the lack of progress in resolving their concerns.

“Honestly, our members are frustrated. We are all frustrated that we are not getting the attention that we expect,” he said.

He explained that GAUA represents professionals working in various capacities within universities, including medical doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, auditors, human resource professionals and procurement specialists.

Mr Aidoo said the association has raised concerns about the conditions of service of its members for several years. “From 2008, we don't have any conditions of service,” he said.

He added that the association believes further engagement with the FWSC could yield results despite the lack of significant progress so far.

“We are still engaging the parties, and we believe that by the end of this month, we should be able to make progress,” he said.

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