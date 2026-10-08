FBI says more than 130 detained in Ghana over scam operation targeting US victims

FBI Director Kash Patel says a scam operation in Ghana has been dismantled as part of the bureau's global Operation Blackout targeting transnational fraud networks.

In a post on X on Thursday, October 8, Patel said the Ghana operation had so far identified nearly US$10 million in losses and 89 victims, while more than 130 people had been arrested or detained.

OPERATION BLACKOUT: this FBI’s global scam center fraud demolition. Another takedown this week out of Ghana: -Nearly $10 million in identified losses so far -89 victims identified -130+ individuals arrested or detained (including victims who will be repatriated to home country) -300+ devices seized Investigation is ongoing. These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives - and this @FBI is crushing them in every corner of the world. More to come. Operation Blackout totals so far: -Roughly $17 BILLION seized -Hundreds of alleged scammers arrested -Thousands of trafficked workers freed -10,000+ Americans warned before losing their money -$670 MILLION in estimated losses prevented — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 8, 2026

He also said more than 300 devices had been seized during the operation.

“These scam compounds target American citizens and destroy lives – and this FBI is crushing them in every corner of the world. More to come,” Patel said.

The FBI Director said the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Patel's account, some of those detained in Ghana are victims who will be repatriated to their home countries.

The identities of those arrested or detained, the locations of the operations and the specific Ghanaian institutions involved have not been disclosed in Patel's post.

It is also not yet clear whether any of those arrested will face prosecution in Ghana or extradition proceedings in the United States.

The Ghana operation forms part of Operation Blackout, which the FBI describes as a global effort targeting scam compounds involved in fraud against Americans.

Patel has previously said Operation Blackout has resulted in roughly US$17 billion in fraud-related assets being seized.

He has also said the initiative has led to hundreds of arrests, the freeing of thousands of trafficked workers and efforts to warn potential victims before they lose money.

The FBI's separate prevention effort, Operation Level Up, has reportedly contacted more than 10,000 potential victims and prevented hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

Patel has described scam compounds targeted by the operation as large, fortified facilities where trafficked workers are allegedly forced to conduct fraud against victims abroad.

He has also said criminal networks are increasingly moving their operations towards Africa as law enforcement pressure increases in Southeast Asia and other regions.

The announcement comes amid growing cooperation between Ghanaian and US authorities over transnational financial and cybercrime.

In July, Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States to face charges over his alleged involvement in a romance-fraud network.

The US Department of Justice said Kumi, 31, was accused of being part of a network that targeted more than 80 elderly victims in the United States and allegedly defrauded them of more than US$8 million.

Kumi was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 and extradited to the US on July 9, 2026. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

The US authorities acknowledged the cooperation of several Ghanaian institutions in securing his arrest and extradition, including the Attorney-General's Office, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Police Service, Cyber Security Authority, National Intelligence Bureau and the FBI Legal Attaché Office in Accra.

Patel ended his announcement on the Ghana operation by saying “More to come,” suggesting the bureau's campaign against international scam networks is continuing.

The FBI has not provided further details on the identities of those arrested in Ghana or the precise location and nature of the operation.

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