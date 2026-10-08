Three suspected illegal miners arrested in Tano-Boin Forest Reserve

Three men suspected of illegally mining in the Tano-Boin Forest Reserve have been arrested and remanded after allegedly being caught operating along the bank of the Tano River.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, October 2, 2026, by members of the Jema Anti-Galamsey Advocacy (JAGA) Watch Committee during an operation in the protected forest reserve.

According to JAGA, the suspects were found with a water-pumping machine and a changfang mining raft.

One of the suspects allegedly attempted to escape by swimming across the Tano River after the committee members intercepted them.

Members of the Watch Committee pursued him into the river and apprehended him.

Following the arrests, the three suspects were handed over to the Police at the Jema Police Station and later transferred to the District Police Command at Enchi.

However, because the Enchi Magistrate and Circuit Courts currently do not have substantive judicial officers, the suspects were taken to the Assankragwa Magistrate Court, where they were remanded for one week.

JAGA commended the Enchi District Police Command, particularly District Commander Chief Superintendent Mensah, for ensuring that the suspects were brought before a court.

The organisation said the District and Regional offices of the Forestry Commission at Enchi and Wiawso were immediately informed of the arrests.

The Forestry Commission subsequently arranged transportation for the suspects from Jema to Enchi and covered other operational expenses incurred during the operation.

JAGA said Forestry Commission officials have assured the organisation that they will follow up on the case to ensure that the suspects are dealt with in accordance with the law.

JAGA said the latest case highlights the need for sustained enforcement against illegal mining in protected forest reserves and greater collaboration between community watchdogs and state institutions.

The organisation said it expects the relevant law-enforcement and judicial authorities to give the case the necessary attention because of the environmental implications of illegal mining in forest reserves.

It also commended the Attorney General and the Chief Justice for initiatives to establish special courts to expedite the prosecution of galamsey-related cases in selected regional capitals, including Sekondi.

“When civilians risk their lives to arrest illegal miners to protect their water bodies and forests from destruction, state institutions must support them by enforcing the law,” JAGA said.

The organisation maintained that the protection of Ghana's forests and water bodies requires collaboration among security agencies, the Judiciary, politicians, traditional leaders and local communities.

JAGA also appealed to the media and international environmental organisations to follow the case to help ensure that proceedings are handled transparently and in accordance with the law.

The organisation contrasted the latest arrests with an earlier case involving two Nigerien nationals who were arrested last year for allegedly mining in the Jema-Assemkrom Forest Reserve.

According to JAGA, those suspects were later granted police bail, with the organisation saying it has since seen little progress in the case.

JAGA said the latest development reinforces the importance of ensuring that arrests linked to illegal mining proceed through the appropriate legal and judicial channels.

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