No rift between Agric and Finance Ministries — Eric Opoku dispels rumours

Eric Opoku

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has dismissed reports of disagreements between his Ministry and the Ministry of Finance, saying both institutions remain committed to advancing the government’s Reset Agenda.

According to him, while misunderstandings and miscommunication may occur between institutions, it should not be interpreted as evidence that one ministry is working against another.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Mr Opoku said the two ministries are working towards the same national development objectives.

“We are working to actualise the same agenda. The Reset Agenda introduced by His Excellency President Mahama,” he said.

The Minister acknowledged that misunderstandings can occur, even within families and smaller groups, but said such situations do not mean the parties are working separately.

“You know even in our families, in our small circles, misunderstandings and miscommunications do occur. That never suggests that we are doing separatists. We are working together to actualise the Reset Agenda,” he said.

Mr Opoku therefore urged the public not to create the impression that some government ministries are working against others.

“Let us not create that erroneous impression that other ministries are working against some ministries,” he added.

Government rules out total rice import ban

On rice imports, Mr Opoku has also ruled out a total ban, saying domestic production currently accounts for about 56 percent of Ghana’s total rice demand.

He said the remaining 44 percent supply gap would have to be met through imports while government works towards achieving rice self-sufficiency by 2028.

The Minister explained that Ghana imports food because domestic production is currently insufficient to meet demand.

“We import food because we are unable to produce. If tomorrow we are able to produce what we eat sufficiently, what is the essence of going to import food again? It doesn't make sense. So we import what we cannot produce,” he said.

Mr Opoku said the government’s approach is therefore to regulate imports rather than impose a complete ban.

“So we must import only the 44 percent. And we need to ensure that importation is regulated. It is not about banning,” he said.

He reiterated that the government’s ultimate objective is to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2028.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.